Man's body pulled from pond in front of Flower Hospital

SYLVANIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a man's body was pulled from the pond in front of ProMedica Flower Hospital on Monday afternoon.
Police and fire personnel were called out to a water rescue around 2:45 p.m. at the pond in front of ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania.
Sylvania City Police and Sylvania Township Fire responded and a man's body was removed from the pond and pronounced dead. No identification is being released until the next of kin is notified.
The Lucas County Coroner's Office will handle the investigation.
