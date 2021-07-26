Man's body pulled from pond in front of Flower Hospital

A large presence of police and fire personnel was reported at the hospital grounds. The Lucas County Coroner's Office is handling the investigation.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a man's body was pulled from the pond in front of ProMedica Flower Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Police and fire personnel were called out to a water rescue around 2:45 p.m. at the pond in front of ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania.

Sylvania City Police and Sylvania Township Fire responded and a man's body was removed from the pond and pronounced dead. No identification is being released until the next of kin is notified.

