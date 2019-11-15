TOLEDO, Ohio — Depending on where you live, you could be paying a lot more, or a lot less for water under the new regional water agreement.

Depending on what part of the region you live in, the cost of water per 1000 cubic feet or about 7480 gallons of water can range from about $33 in Toledo to more than $82 in Monroe County.

It's not because Toledo is charging that much more money, the other costs come from county or district charges and local charges being added on top of the Toledo Rate.

Along with talking about rates, Toledo City Council also introduced ways people can save, from income eligibility to senior discounts.

"We just don't know. I didn't know about the senior citizen discount. North Toledo has quite a bit of senior citizens. that's something we can pass along to our residents but they need to engage more with our residents and let them know about these programs going on," President of One Village Council Alfonso Narvaez said.

The people who showed up Thursday say the one thing they want to see from Toledo is increased communication about rates.

"We intend to have another community meeting but this time will be in the evening so we can capture a different part of the population. And, everyone should be reaching out to their legislators and asking them questions," Councilman Nick Komives said.

The committee also talked about a social media campaign and even taking an ad out in the newspaper to make sure people are aware of the changes.

RELATED: 9 communities vote to join the Toledo Regional Water Commission: What happens next?

RELATED: Council considering $48 million loan for water treatment improvements