Water main break forcing Dundee Elementary School to go to remote learning for Monday

DUNDEE, Mich. — A water main break is forcing Dundee Elementary School students and staff to switch to remote learning on Monday.
In a Facebook post, the Dundee Community Schools says the elementary school will not have water supplied to the building due to necessary repairs.
The school says Monday will be a remote learning day for Cohort A students for one day only.
Read the full statement from the school below:
Good Morning Dundee Families. This morning we have a water main break in front of the Elementary School and will not have water supplied to that building only due to the repair that is necessary. Therefore, we will not have face-to-face school for Cohort A students. At the elementary building. This will become a virtual learning day for Cohort A students in the elementary school only. The water main break has just occurred and therefore we apologize for such short notice. Communication from the teachers will be forthcoming.