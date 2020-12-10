Water main break forcing Dundee Elementary School to go to remote learning for Monday

Good Morning Dundee Families. This morning we have a water main break in front of the Elementary School and will not have water supplied to that building only due to the repair that is necessary. Therefore, we will not have face-to-face school for Cohort A students. At the elementary building. This will become a virtual learning day for Cohort A students in the elementary school only. The water main break has just occurred and therefore we apologize for such short notice. Communication from the teachers will be forthcoming.