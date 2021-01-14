Water Boil Advisory issued for areas of Point Place

The advisory went into effect Thursday at 10 a.m. and extends through Monday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A water boil advisory has been issued for a number of residents in Point Place.

The advisory went into effect Thursday at 10 a.m. and extends through Monday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m.

The following areas are impacted:

Edgewater Dr. from 131 St. to 141 St.

133 St. and 134 St. from Edgewater Dr. to the end of both streets

135 St. from Edgewater Dr. to Lakeside Ave.

Lakeside Ave. from 135 St. 139 St.

136 St. from Edgewater Dr. to Lakeside Ave.

313 St. from 136 St. to 138 St.

137 St. from 313 St. to Lakeside Ave.

138 St. from Edgewater Dr. to Lakeside Ave.

This advisory has been issued as a precaution to protect public health. Representatives with Toledo Water Distribution say they do not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, because of a repair or disruption, there is the possibility of contamination.

The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing the water, which is currently underway.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO

Run cold water taps to flush lines, then boil water for drinking and cooking. Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking by running cold faucets for at least 3 minutes. Boil the water for 3 minutes and cool before using (or use bottled water). Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until this advisory expires on Monday.

You may resume normal tap water use Monday at 5 p.m. unless notified that the advisory is extended.

If your water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using the hot water taps until you have run the cold water faucets and the water clears.