TOLEDO, Ohio — A boil advisory is in effect for West Bancroft St. from Vaness Dr. to 6211 West Bancroft Street, including Silverpine Ct.

The advisory is expected to expire on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5 p.m.

The city recommends residents affected by the advisory to do the following:

Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking by running cold faucets for at least 3 minutes.

Boil the water for 3 minutes and cool before using (or use bottled water). Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until this advisory expires on Tuesday. You may resume normal tap water use at that time unless notified that the advisory is extended.

If your water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using the hot water taps until you have run the cold water faucets and the water clears.

Water system disruptions may cause discolored water and/or potentially a temporary increase in lead levels in drinking water. As a standard practice, the USEPA recommends the following actions to reduce possible lead exposure in drinking water:

If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then, run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead leached from plumbing.

Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead, but running the cold water faucets will.

Clean your faucet aerator regularly. For additional information visit the EPA website.

