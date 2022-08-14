WATCH: Wallaby spotted on the loose in Northeast Ohio

If you see the wallaby, do not chase or corner it.

BREWSTER, Ohio — A wallaby is on the loose in Northeast Ohio, according to the Brewster Police Department.

Most recently, the wallaby was spotted near Brewster on camera by a vehicle passing by. Learn of all the known sightings below as well as what to do if you see the wallaby.

Timeline of sightings

Monday, Aug. 8 The North Lawrence Fire Department reported that the last known sighting they know of was near State Route 241 and Alabama Avenue South West.



Thursday, Aug. 11 Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor confirmed that the first sighting they learned of was on Thursday outside of Brewster.

Saturday, Aug. 13 Early Saturday morning, Kegan Powell captured footage of the wallaby near Brewster, Ohio at State Route 93 and Elton Street intersection. The footage can be watched in the media player at the top of the story.



Is the public in danger?

Officials at the Brewster Police Department do not believe the public is in danger. The animal itself is not dangerous. The only fear is that the wallaby may become scared and that could get dangerous.

What to do if you see the wallaby?

Anyone who spots the wallaby is asked not to corner or chase it, according to Brewster Police Chief Taylor. If you spot the wallaby, call the police at 330-830-4272 with the information about the animal. They are encouraging anyone who sees the wallaby to keep sight of the wallaby until police arrive, but do not confront the animal.

At this time, no one has come forward or has reported a missing wallaby.

