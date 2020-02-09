Watch: Parma police rescue two baby deer from in-ground pool

The deer gave resounding "cheers" as they were lifted from the water.

PARMA, Ohio — Parma Police Officers to this "deering" rescue!

Body cam footage captured the moment officers were able to rescue two fawns who had fallen into an in-ground pool on Sunday, August 30.

According to a Facebook post from the Parma Police Department, the owner of the home called police for help after the two fawns had been stuck in her pool for over an hour. Despite many attempts, the owner was unsuccessful in helping the two deer out of the pool.