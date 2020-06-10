Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to address the state Tuesday afternoon, with new information on his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week:

THURSDAY

KEY METRICS

Here are the coronavirus trends as reported by the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday:

1,327 new cases reported compared to 21-day average of 1,011

13 new coronavirus-related deaths compared to 21-day average of 22

90 new hospitalizations compared to 21-day average of 69

9 new ICU admissions compared to 21-day average of 11

CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE

Putnam County dropped back down to the second spot on Tuesday on DeWine's list of counties ranked in order of those with the most cases per 100,000 people to the least. It was reported to have 230.4 cases per 100,000 over the last two-week period.

In northwest Ohio, Wood County remained in the top 10 as well at fifth on Thursday, with 189 cases per 100,000 people.

Henry County fell in the seventh spot, with 177.7 cases and Fulton came in ninth with 159.

All of the counties are well above the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's threshold of just 100.

PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY MAP

There were 11 red counties on Thursday, the most at any point in September.

Four counties were added, although none of them were from northwest Ohio.

Southwest Ohio has seen a number counties creep back into the Level 3 (Red) category, DeWine said.

However, Putnam County has stayed at the Level 3 (Red) category for a few weeks. This has been attributed to spread in small gatherings as well as an issue with people failing to follow quarantine protocol.

ANTIBODIES

Dr. Abby Norris-Turner of The Ohio State University joined in on Thursday's conference to discuss the antibody testing that was conducted on behalf of ODH.

Norris-Turner said that the purpose of this project was to calculate two specific estimates:

How many people actively had coronavirus at that point in time

How many people had coronavirus in the past

The way they did that, she said, was selecting 240 census tracks throughout the state, randomly sampling households. Once they had that list of households, they sent people a letter explaining the study and giving them the option to opt out.

Those who consented went on to give biological samples. First, a blood sample was taken, which was looking for antibodies. Then, a nasal swab was taken, which tested for the active virus.

From July 9 until July 28, 727 Ohio adults participated. For active disease, 0.9% of the sample had active COVID-19. For antibodies, they found 1.5% of people in the study had evidence of previously having the virus.

Those numbers don't tell us who's been infected since the onset of the pandemic, it only goes about as far back as April, Norris-Turner said.

While there isn't much to compare it to, she said these findings line up with what the American Red Cross has reported and is similar to the CDC.

The data from this study can't give a precise number, Norris-Turner said. She did say, however, that the prevalence of the virus among Ohio adults is very low; some hundreds of thousands have had it. However, on the flip side, this means a large number of people, millions of Ohioans, are still susceptible.

Norris-Turner said that most people will no longer have detectable antibodies for longer than three months. What that means after that period, is still an open question. It could be, that other parts of their immune system are still active. However, those aren't being measured, so it is unclear how effective they may be after that three-month time frame.

"COVID-19 continues to surprise us, so we shouldn't make any optimistic or pessimistic predictions about short or long-term immunity to disease," she said.

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

DeWine took time out of Thursday's conference to address Tuesday's presidential debate. He expressed pride in the Cleve

"However, the debate itself was certainly not our country's finest hour," DeWine said.

He said that he hopes the next debate will focus on the country's future and the substantive issues facing the United States.

DeWine stated that he supports President Trump, applauding him for the number of appointments he's made during his term, including his most recent nominee for the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.

However, DeWine noted that he's known Democratic nominee Joe Biden for many years, and that he knows Biden also wants what is best for this country, despite the policy disagreements they may have.

"The name-calling by both candidates is simply not helpful the name-calling by both candidates is not helpful," DeWine said.

He said that while we all watched the debate through our own political lense, he said that there are certain things Americans have the right to see in these events going forward.

"What is needed in the next debate is a robust, energetic debate on the challenges the next president will face and as in presidential debates in the past, each candidate has the obligation to articulate a vision for the future of this country; to articulate what kind of a country that candidate believes we should be leaving to our children, our grandchildren and our great-grandchildren."

DeWine said there are fringe groups on both ends of the political spectrum that do not share the values of the United States.

"There are haters. There are people who hate Jews, Muslims, African-Americans... the list could go on and on. There's no place for that. There's no place for that in America," DeWine said. "There are also people, there are people, who believe that violence is a way to achieve political ends. That is not right."

DeWine called for unity Thursday, despite the growing tension between the country's main political parties.

"We cannot let these fringe groups on the right or left divide us. We cannot let them into that system when they preach violence, when they preach hate," he said.

DeWine assured Ohioans that there will be a fair and orderly election come Nov. 3, saying there is a "sanctity" to the state's election process.

ELECTION REMINDERS

Last day to register is Monday, Oct. 5.

You can vote in-person from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. Find your polling place here.

You can vote early starting Tuesday, Oct. 6. Click here to see hours and locations.

You can vote absentee. Send your absentee request form to your county's board of elections no later than Oct. 31, although Secretary of State Frank LaRose suggests getting that in by Oct. 27 to be safe. Once you receive your ballot, fill it out and send it back. It should be postmarked no later than Nov. 2. You can also drop it in your county's drop box no later than 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.

DeWine said that one of the things this country has done well is the transfer of power after an election.