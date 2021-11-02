WATCH | Hungry deer helps himself to a pumpkin snack in south Toledo

It's generally safe for deer to eat leftover pumpkins as long as they're not rotten or covered with chemicals.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo family had a hungry visitor show up on their front porch Monday night.

A buck was seen on security camera video helping himself to a few leftover Halloween jack-o-lanterns. According to Nature's Mace, deer are known to eat pumpkins and especially enjoy the seeds and guts.

Pumpkins are generally safe for animals to eat, according to Rau Animal Hospital. They contain nutrients like vitamins A, B, C and E, fiber and their seeds are packed full of protein. They do not contain anything inherently harmful to animals or people.

David Mizejewski, a naturalist with the National Wildlife Federation, said that it’s generally not a good idea to feed wildlife because if animals depend more on humans for food, they can develop nutritional deficiencies and can become too comfortable around people and endanger themselves as a result, what’s called habituation. But in this case, leaving out pumpkins for them to eat shouldn’t be a problem.