CAIR-Ohio director fired for allegedly sending information to anti-Muslim group

CAIR-Ohio said its Columbus office found suspicious purchases from ammunition and gun retailers using a credit card with the organization that Iqbal administered.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A director for the Ohio Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Ohio) has been terminated for allegedly recording meetings and passing on information to an anti-Muslim group.

CAIR-Ohio announced executive and legal director Romin Iqbal was fired on Tuesday for ethical and professional violations committed over several years.

The organization said an investigation uncovered evidence that Iqbal spent years recording CAIR network meetings and sending information regarding its national advocacy work to the group, The Investigative Project on Terrorism.

According to Whitney Siddiqi, who serves as CAIR's community affairs director, the group is known for spreading hate, anti-Islamic rhetoric and conspiracy theories about Muslims.

"It is a complete act of betrayal," Siddiqi said.

Iqbal was suspended last week after CAIR’s national headquarters conducted an investigation over the course of several months. He admitted to secretly working with the group and was officially terminated Tuesday.

Additionally, CAIR-Ohio said its Columbus office found suspicious purchases from ammunition and gun retailers in recent weeks using a credit card with the organization that Iqbal administered.

Staff also found a suspicious package mailed to the Columbus branch located in Hilliard containing parts for an AR-15 on Monday. The organization said the parts were purchased with the credit card, but could not say who exactly bought the parts.

Siddiqi said officials have reported the suspicious purchases to Hilliard police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

CAIR-Ohio has encouraged mosques and community centers to be vigilant and review their security measures out of an abundance of caution.

According to Siddiqi, there is currently no evidence of a direct threat on the CAIR-Ohio community, but the organization is taking steps to secure its offices per standard protocol.

"We were shocked and saddened to learn about this betrayal and incredible violation of trust. Our first priority is the safety and security of our community. We are now even more committed to defending and protecting Ohio Muslims from the anti-Muslim extremists who will clearly stop at nothing to try to harm us," said Nabeel Raazi, Columbus-Cincinnati Board Chair for CAIR-Ohio.

The organization has appointed Amina Barhumi as acting executive director and Lina Abbaoui as acting legal director for the region.