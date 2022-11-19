Catch the Bowling Green Holiday Parade on WTOL 11

Catch this year's holiday parade Saturday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The 67th annual Bowling Green Holiday Parade steps off at 9:50 a.m. Saturday. Tune in to WTOL 11 to watch this year's parade live!

Watch for WTOL 11 meteorologist Ryan Wichman and reporters Caylee Kirby and Chase Bachman, along with WTOL 11's Defender, at the the event.

This year's theme will be "Toys, Trains and Candy Canes" and the parade is expected to feature marching bands, businesses, community organizations and, of course, Santa Claus.

