WATCH: Bowling Green community holiday parade | 10 a.m.

The parade - with the theme "Elves on Main" - will be held on Saturday.

The parade - with the theme "Elves on Main" - will step off at 9:45 a.m. on Dill Avenue. Live coverage starts at 10 a.m. when the first parade unit makes it to the Four Corners of Main and Wooster Streets. Catch all the action with expert BG parade commentators Jerry Anderson and Ryan Wichman.

You'll see a couple of new options downtown when it comes to parade viewing. Bleacher seating to accommodate about 200 people will be in the Four Corners area and viewing is expanded with the downtown parklets as well. Be aware that Main and Wooster streets will close down at 9 a.m. to allow the bleachers to be brought in.

ROAD CLOSURES

Plan for road closures and reduced on-street parking downtown.

Main Street from Poe to Napoleon roads, and Wooster Street, from Prospect Street and Church Street, will be closed from 9 a.m. until the end of the parade. This closure will also impact traffic flow on streets that intersect with Main Street between Poe and Napoleon. These side streets that intersect with Main between Poe and Napoleon also close around 8:30 a.m.

Side streets between Poe and Ridge will be tied up with parade prep until about 11 a.m. and access is for local use only.

Truck detours will be posted.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking is prohibited on Main between Ridge and Pearl. Vehicles parked on Main after 3 a.m. will be towed at the owner’s expense.

On-street parking will also be prohibited in the following locations:

Dixie Avenue between South Main and Kenwood

South Church Street between Sand Ridge and Pearl

Clay Street between North Church and North Grove

North Grove between Wooster and Poe

GRAND MARSHALS AND PARADE UNITS

This year's grand marshal is BG Mayor Mike Aspacher and honorary grand marshals are Gene and Rita Klotz.

You'll see eight area high school bands including Bowling Green High School Band, performing units, floats, community leaders and organizations: