x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

WATCH: Bowling Green community holiday parade | 10 a.m.

'Elves on Main' themed parade steps off at Dill Street. Best viewing is downtown from Ridge to Washington streets and bleachers are new, as is parklet viewing.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — We love a parade here at WTOL 11 and we're proud to once again bring you full coverage of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Annual Community Holiday Parade on Saturday! 

The parade - with the theme "Elves on Main" - will step off at 9:45 a.m. on Dill Avenue. Live coverage starts at 10 a.m. when the first parade unit makes it to the Four Corners of Main and Wooster Streets. Catch all the action with expert BG parade commentators Jerry Anderson and Ryan Wichman. 

You'll see a couple of new options downtown when it comes to parade viewing. Bleacher seating to accommodate about 200 people will be in the Four Corners area and viewing is expanded with the downtown parklets as well. Be aware that Main and Wooster streets will close down at 9 a.m. to allow the bleachers to be brought in. 

ROAD CLOSURES

Plan for road closures and reduced on-street parking downtown. 

Main Street from Poe to Napoleon roads, and Wooster Street, from Prospect Street and Church Street, will be closed from 9 a.m. until the end of the parade. This closure will also impact traffic flow on streets that intersect with Main Street between Poe and Napoleon. These side streets that intersect with Main between Poe and Napoleon also close around 8:30 a.m. 

Side streets between Poe and Ridge will be tied up with parade prep until about 11 a.m. and access is for local use only.  

Truck detours will be posted.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking is prohibited on Main between Ridge and Pearl. Vehicles parked on Main after 3 a.m. will be towed at the owner’s expense.

On-street parking will also be prohibited in the following locations:

  • Dixie Avenue between South Main and Kenwood
  • South Church Street between Sand Ridge and Pearl
  • Clay Street between North Church and North Grove
  • North Grove between Wooster and Poe

GRAND MARSHALS AND PARADE UNITS

This year's grand marshal is BG Mayor Mike Aspacher and honorary grand marshals are Gene and Rita Klotz. 

You'll see eight area high school bands including Bowling Green High School Band, performing units, floats, community leaders and organizations:

  1. BG Police Division
  2. Bowling Green American Legion Post 45 (Color Guard)
  3. Grand Marshal - Mayor Mike Aspacher
  4. Honorary Grand Marshals - Gene & Rita Klotz
  5. Wood County Hospital
  6. BGSU - President Rodney Rogers
  7. BGSU Cheer and Dance
  8. Wood County Sheriff’s Office
  9. First Alert Defender - WTOL 11
  10. Public Works Snowplows
  11. The Beat Dance Company
  12. I Love BG Award Recipient
  13. Theresa Gavarone - Ohio State Senator
  14. Wood County Commissioners
  15. Cub Scouts Pack 422 Conneaut Elementary
  16. Brown Bag Food Project
  17. Wood County Fraternal Order of Police
  18. Otsego High School Band
  19. Bowling Green City Schools
  20. Wood Haven Health Care
  21. Kroger
  22. Farmers and Merchants Bank
  23. BGSU Pershing Rifles Company
  24. Van Buren High School Band
  25. Kabob It
  26. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority
  27. BGSU - International Programs & Partnerships
  28. Zeus Award Recipient
  29. Starship
  30. Elmwood High School Band
  31. Sleek Academy and All About the Kids
  32. League of Women Voters
  33. Wood County Humane Society
  34. Cousino Restoration
  35. Bowling Green Manor
  36. Cardinal Stritch High School Band
  37. Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities
  38. Kiwanis Bowling Green
  39. Wood County District Library
  40. BW Twirlers
  41. Tiffin Seneca Heritage Festival
  42. BG Christian Academy
  43. Eastwood High School Band
  44. Athena Award Recipient
  45. Wood County Fair
  46. KIA “Soul” Cars
  47. Miss Sparkle Nation
  48. Not In Our Town, Human Relations Commission and We are One Team
  49. Arcadia High School Band
  50. Wood County Young Democrats
  51. Falcon Outfitters BGSU
  52. H20 Church
  53. First United Methodist Church & Child Learning Center
  54. Patrick Henry High School Band
  55. Maurices
  56. Girl Scouts of Western Ohio
  57. Twizzle Baton Club
  58. Grumpy’s
  59. Wood County Museum
  60. Black Swamp Willys Jeep Collectors
  61. National Tractor Pulling Championships
  62. Outstanding Citizen Award Recipient
  63. Five-Star Baton Company
  64. Sass Salon & Spa
  65. The Sweet Stop
  66. The BGO Pride Association
  67. Cub Scouts Pack 485 St Aloysius
  68. Power of Yesteryear Club
  69. State Bank Gives Truck
  70. Bowling Green High School Marching Band
  71. Santa
  72. Bowling Green Fire Division

Related Articles

In Other News

'Silence kills': Community leaders concerned by homicide numbers, warning everyone to be vigilant