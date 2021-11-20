WATCH: Bowling Green community holiday parade | 10 a.m.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — We love a parade here at WTOL 11 and we're proud to once again bring you full coverage of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Annual Community Holiday Parade on Saturday!
The parade - with the theme "Elves on Main" - will step off at 9:45 a.m. on Dill Avenue. Live coverage starts at 10 a.m. when the first parade unit makes it to the Four Corners of Main and Wooster Streets. Catch all the action with expert BG parade commentators Jerry Anderson and Ryan Wichman.
You'll see a couple of new options downtown when it comes to parade viewing. Bleacher seating to accommodate about 200 people will be in the Four Corners area and viewing is expanded with the downtown parklets as well. Be aware that Main and Wooster streets will close down at 9 a.m. to allow the bleachers to be brought in.
ROAD CLOSURES
Plan for road closures and reduced on-street parking downtown.
Main Street from Poe to Napoleon roads, and Wooster Street, from Prospect Street and Church Street, will be closed from 9 a.m. until the end of the parade. This closure will also impact traffic flow on streets that intersect with Main Street between Poe and Napoleon. These side streets that intersect with Main between Poe and Napoleon also close around 8:30 a.m.
Side streets between Poe and Ridge will be tied up with parade prep until about 11 a.m. and access is for local use only.
Truck detours will be posted.
PARKING RESTRICTIONS
Parking is prohibited on Main between Ridge and Pearl. Vehicles parked on Main after 3 a.m. will be towed at the owner’s expense.
On-street parking will also be prohibited in the following locations:
- Dixie Avenue between South Main and Kenwood
- South Church Street between Sand Ridge and Pearl
- Clay Street between North Church and North Grove
- North Grove between Wooster and Poe
GRAND MARSHALS AND PARADE UNITS
This year's grand marshal is BG Mayor Mike Aspacher and honorary grand marshals are Gene and Rita Klotz.
You'll see eight area high school bands including Bowling Green High School Band, performing units, floats, community leaders and organizations:
- BG Police Division
- Bowling Green American Legion Post 45 (Color Guard)
- Grand Marshal - Mayor Mike Aspacher
- Honorary Grand Marshals - Gene & Rita Klotz
- Wood County Hospital
- BGSU - President Rodney Rogers
- BGSU Cheer and Dance
- Wood County Sheriff’s Office
- First Alert Defender - WTOL 11
- Public Works Snowplows
- The Beat Dance Company
- I Love BG Award Recipient
- Theresa Gavarone - Ohio State Senator
- Wood County Commissioners
- Cub Scouts Pack 422 Conneaut Elementary
- Brown Bag Food Project
- Wood County Fraternal Order of Police
- Otsego High School Band
- Bowling Green City Schools
- Wood Haven Health Care
- Kroger
- Farmers and Merchants Bank
- BGSU Pershing Rifles Company
- Van Buren High School Band
- Kabob It
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority
- BGSU - International Programs & Partnerships
- Zeus Award Recipient
- Starship
- Elmwood High School Band
- Sleek Academy and All About the Kids
- League of Women Voters
- Wood County Humane Society
- Cousino Restoration
- Bowling Green Manor
- Cardinal Stritch High School Band
- Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities
- Kiwanis Bowling Green
- Wood County District Library
- BW Twirlers
- Tiffin Seneca Heritage Festival
- BG Christian Academy
- Eastwood High School Band
- Athena Award Recipient
- Wood County Fair
- KIA “Soul” Cars
- Miss Sparkle Nation
- Not In Our Town, Human Relations Commission and We are One Team
- Arcadia High School Band
- Wood County Young Democrats
- Falcon Outfitters BGSU
- H20 Church
- First United Methodist Church & Child Learning Center
- Patrick Henry High School Band
- Maurices
- Girl Scouts of Western Ohio
- Twizzle Baton Club
- Grumpy’s
- Wood County Museum
- Black Swamp Willys Jeep Collectors
- National Tractor Pulling Championships
- Outstanding Citizen Award Recipient
- Five-Star Baton Company
- Sass Salon & Spa
- The Sweet Stop
- The BGO Pride Association
- Cub Scouts Pack 485 St Aloysius
- Power of Yesteryear Club
- State Bank Gives Truck
- Bowling Green High School Marching Band
- Santa
- Bowling Green Fire Division