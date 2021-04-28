Washington Local students, staff break ground on second new elementary school for the district

Although it's currently just dirt, you can already see and hear the work being done to build the state-of-the-art Silver Creek Elementary School.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Construction on the second of two new elementary schools in Washington Local has officially begun.

The district broke ground on new Silver Creek Elementary on Wednesday.

In mid-April, Washington Local Schools broke ground on the new Shoreland Elementary School.

Although it's currently just dirt, you can already see and hear the work being done to build the state of the art elementary school.

Silver Creek will join Wernert and Jackman Elementary together once its completed.

"Everyday you hear it, and you look out the window. You probably look out the window 15 times a day. What's new today, what's going to be new tomorrow, and the students are doing the same thing," said future Silver Creek principal, Terry Brown.

Features of the new school will include high-tech classrooms with more space and moveable furniture, a cafeteria with rooms for sensory and allergy dining and much more.

It's something the future students are excited about.

"It's kinda cool because you get to explore the new one," future student Izabella said.

For Brown, a new school means joining hands to create a collaborative environment.

"I'm excited about bringing the new community together. Wernert and Jackman both have extremely enthusiastic students and parent clubs," she said.