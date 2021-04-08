Washington Local Schools to base mask guidelines on its vaccination rate, which superintendent says is concerningly low

Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt says she was shocked to find out only 15 percent of the district is vaccinated.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With just a few weeks left before school starts back up, a lot of you are wondering if your child will have to mask up this fall.

Washington Local Schools' Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt says the district's decision depends on its vaccination rate, which is extremely low.

Anstadt is now pleading with her students and their parents tonight.

"In the suburbs, we've got districts that are seeing about a 70 percent vaccination rate among their 7th through 12th graders. Right, our kids that are eligible for vaccinations, ours is at 15 percent," said Anstadt. "One-five. Not 50. One-five."

WTOL 11 also reached out to some of the biggest school districts in the area to see where the numbers really are.

Springfield Local Schools, says yes, 70 percent of eligible students there are fully vaccinated as they go into the fall.

Late Tuesday night, we learned Ottawa Hills Local Schools has 78 percent of its eligible students vaccinated.

A number of other districts told us they don't have that information.

Anstadt says it's not a matter of access to the vaccine.

So far, it's already offered one shot clinic and they'll offer another next Wednesday.

But she says if attendance is bad, they may be looking at a mask mandate in the fall.

"Nobody, I don't want kids in masks. I really thought you know, maybe before the Delta variant. I thought, maybe we'll go back. Maybe our kids K-6 kids until that vaccine is available. But our 7-12 kids should be fine," Anstadt said, before emphasizing again their current overall vaccination percentage. "One-five."

And she says time isn't on their side either.

If eligible students get the Pfizer vaccine next Wednesday, August 11, it puts them out three weeks before they get dose number two, on September 1.

Move ahead to September 15, and doctors say they're fully vaccinated, but that's a concern for school officials because classes actually start before that on August 19 and 20.

"I understand that there are decisions on both sides but to make our kids safe, we've got to have more kids vaccinated. We absolutely do," said Anstadt.

The school now plans to offer incentives for kids to be vaccinated.

Anstadt wants to remind parents that the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is actually offering $100 for kids that are 12 to 18-year-old to be vaccinated this Saturday.

On August 11, kids can be vaccinated at Whitmer High school, with prizes given after the second shot.

The Washington Local Schools board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m., but the superintendent says the mask discussion will probably not start until 7 p.m.

You can watch the board meeting virtually by going onto the school's website and clicking on Board Meeting Livestream.