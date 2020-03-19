TOLEDO, Ohio — Breakfast and lunch options are now being served to people 18 or younger in the Washington Local School District community.

The district began their meal service program on Tuesday. Food can be picked up at the nearest elementary school.

Meals are provided twice throughout the day from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 5 - 6 p.m.

Jackman Elementary School Principal, Terry Brown, said despite what's happened over the last week, she looks forward to serving the meals everyday.

She said it's a way to continue having some interaction with her students.

"Initially when all this comes across, of course it's very nerve wracking and cause anxiety. To be able to see the kids adapting well and to smile and to know that they're being taken care of is what it's all about," said Jackman Principal, Terry Brown.

Over 3,500 meals were served in the first day and officials expect more to be served in the coming days.

In addition to the physical locations, they'll be providing meals on bus routes within the district if people cannot make it to the schools.

District officials say school supplies are available to families if needed, they'll begin handing out Chromebooks to second graders on Friday.

They also say they're possibly looking at switching up some of the things within the meals in the coming weeks. All updates within Washington Local Schools can be found here.

