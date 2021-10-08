Washington Local Schools offering incentives, pleading with community as vaccination rate will decide what comes next

WLS Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt thinks some people may be taking it for granted that the district will be in class five days a week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — School districts are still finalizing covid guidelines for the new school year just days before the start of class.

Washington Local Schools says a low number of vaccinated students is forcing its hand and the district must now take action.

Right now, there's a plan in the works to convert Whitmer High School into a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Washington Local Schools and its community on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

"As this disease spreads, honestly much more quickly than we thought, what we know is largely it's among the unvaccinated," said Dr. Kadee Anstadt, superintendent for Washington Local Schools. "I need to do everything in my power. As a board of education."

That's when Anstadt described the district's total vaccination rate as around 15%.

She says that number will play a big role if kids will have to wear masks or go hybrid.

"Now as we come back to school, I want to be there five days a week. I want teachers and staff here five days a week," said Anstadt, "and I want a healthy community. The only way to do that is to get as great a number of people vaccinated; I implore people."

It's a strong plea after the school board unanimously voted to have K-6th grade wear masks inside and highly recommended it for 7th-12th grade.

"I think people take for granted that we're gonna be in school five days. If too many people get sick, if we have to quarantine too many people because of an outbreak... We want to be in school five days a week," said Anstadt.

This year, the goal is to make it feel as normal as possible.

Wednesday's vaccine clinic will be held at the South Gym at Whitmer High School from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Prizes for students receiving their first vaccine include a $15 gift card and a "Panther Nation" t-shirt. All students are eligible for prizes, including Air Pods, a 39” TV, Amazon Echo Dots and additional gift cards.

Anyone can be vaccinated at the clinic, but you're asked to register first by clicking on this link and then entering code B9MSQ4RQQ8 during the registration process.