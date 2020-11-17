Washington Local Schools going remote beginning Nov. 18

Due to issues with staff coverage in the district, WLS students will begin learning fully remote beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18 until Dec. 7.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Another local school district is headed to fully remote learning, citing issues with keeping buildings fully staffed for in-person learning during the pandemic.

In a message sent to families and posted to the Washington Local Schools Facebook page, the district announced the change effective Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Students at each building will be sent a remote learning schedule by email.

Teachers and staff will continue to report to their buildings following health department guidelines and recommendations.