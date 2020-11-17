Washington Local Schools going remote beginning Nov. 18

TOLEDO, Ohio — Another local school district is headed to fully remote learning, citing issues with keeping buildings fully staffed for in-person learning during the pandemic.
In a message sent to families and posted to the Washington Local Schools Facebook page, the district announced the change effective Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Students at each building will be sent a remote learning schedule by email.
Teachers and staff will continue to report to their buildings following health department guidelines and recommendations.
It is anticipated that students will return to face-to-face instruction on Dec. 7.