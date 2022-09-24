A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary

During an open house of their new building for the community, Shoreland Elementary staff also showed off something no one has seen in decades.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building.

Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019.

The new buildings replace the old Shoreland Elementary building as well as the old Jackman and Wernert Elementary buildings.

On Saturday, community residents who voted for the new buildings got to check out the new Shoreland Elementary up close, many for the first time.

But they also got to see something that no one has seen in over 40 years: the contents of a time capsule students put together back in 1976.

Shoreland Elementary staff thought what better way to celebrate the opening of the brand new building than by opening up the 45-year-old time capsule.

And for the first time since 1976, the old metal box was pried open.

The time capsule included old yearbooks, black and white photos of the the building when it burnt down, cassette players. Many things that are no longer common in today's world. Except for one thing.

"And I think about today, even with all of our technology and all of the things we have. You know what our kids still love to do? Color with crayons," said the current principal, Kim Dedo. "So, some things transcend time, and to me, that was just a really touching moment."

Spectators included many of the people who saw it when it was shiny and new.

Students who put items in the capsule back in the 70s, reminisced on their time at Shoreland as did former staff members. Mr. Michael Geha, who taught at the elementary school for 29 years, remembered that day and then some.

"It's real interesting because I'm still recognizing somebody just from their facial features," he explained. "But yeah, it's fun. It's fun to see people."

While the capsule took everyone in attendance back in time, current staff - and former staff - said the brand new building will always signify the close-knit Shoreland community.

"Just thinking about what the building looked like - the old building - before, and the new building, I almost wanted to come back and start teaching again," said Geha.