Toledo Library board approves purchase of new Washington Branch location on Alexis Road

The move will take the library from its current residential location to an area with more traffic, officials said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Library Board approved the purchase of a property that will become the new location of the Washington Branch Library in no less than two years' time.

In a press release issued Thursday, library officials announced the vote approving the purchase and provided details regarding the branch's new location. The new location will occupy the former site of Food Town at 3025 Alexis Road, approximately one mile northeast of the current location.

Toledo Library representatives said the new site will draw more traffic to the library. The current site, which is located on Harvest Lane, is in a residential area, where the daily traffic count (AADT) is about 2,000, officials said. By comparison, the new property, which has frontage on both Alexis Road and Tremainsville, is expected to see 30,000 AADT.

In addition to more anticipated traffic, the new property is larger than the current. The Harvest Lane location is 13,000 square feet on a three-acre property; the new site is approximately eight acres, with three buildings occupying nearly 70,000 feet.

To pay for the property, which costs $2.275 million dollars, library officials will use the organization's Building and Repair fund. Officials said they are evaluating options for construction and improvement costs, which have yet to be estimated.

The Toledo Library Board does not anticipate the space being completed any sooner than two years from now.

