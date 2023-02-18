Suspected boiler explosion at Warren coke plant being investigated; Fire Department urges public to stay away from area

No injuries have been reported and no chemical leaks are suspected.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews are on the scene in Warren Township after an explosion was reported at the ArcelorMittal Warren coke plant on Saturday afternoon.

Details are few at this time but according to the Warren Township Fire Department, crews are investigating a boiler explosion at the plant. No injuries have been reported and no chemical leaks are suspected.

Fire crews urge people to avoid the area until it is deemed safe by emergency personnel.

A Cleveland-Cliff's Warren spokesperson released a statement to 3News which can be seen below.

"Cleveland-Cliffs confirms that a boiler failed at its Warren Coke facility this afternoon causing a loud noise heard throughout the adjacent areas to the plant. No employees were injured and the facility continues to operate normally with redundant boilers."

