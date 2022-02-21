Wildwood Metropark packed as people take advantage of spring-like weather

Typical Februarys in Toledo have snow on the ground and near-empty Metroparks. But this year's spring-like temperatures have everyone making the most of the warmth.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Before the rain and snow makes its way to northwest Ohio, many people took advantage of the Presidents Day holiday and warm weather to spend some time outside.

One person told WTOL 11 it was perfect grilling weather and with temperatures near 60. That doesn't happen too often in February.

"It's a beautiful day. The sun is shining, snow is melting and we thought it would be good to get the dogs out and walking around," Alexandria Altwies said.

Typical Februarys in Toledo have snow on the ground and near-empty Metroparks.

But this year, the spring-like temperatures have everyone making the most of the unusual warmth.

"It doesn't get this warm very often so we thought we'd take advantage of it. We live close to the park and we have two kids. So we thought 'let's get out there and enjoy it,'" Korey Stubleski said.

That's the same sentiment nearly everyone had. So much so that it was hard to find a parking spot inside Wildwood Metropark.

Anywhere you turned there was a dog, or kids or a puddle.

"There are people everywhere right now. The weather is nice, it's a holiday, people are out and about. When I went out, everywhere I'm going, it is busy. It doesn't surprise me a lot of people are out," Leo Tussing said.

"Not surprised at all. We looked at that parking lot and it was full," Stubleski said. "Good thing we didn't have to drive here, we just walked right over."

After all the rain and snow we've seen, people say the warm weather was a mood-changer and has everyone looking forward to when the mild temperatures are here to stay.

"It feels so good to just walk out, see other people. You're not locked up and couped up in your house," Altwies said.

"We're getting a nice taste of summer coming soon," John McCartney said.

The Metroparks weren't the only places packed today; car washes had lines stretched out to the street.