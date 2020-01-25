TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo firefighters battled a warehouse in north Toledo on Saturday afternoon.

The building, which sits behind Valley Plastics on Phillips Ave. just west of Detroit Ave, caught on fire around 3:45 p.m.

TFD says the building is an abandoned warehouse and has been on fire before.

There is no word at this time on what started the fire.

According to the Lucas County Auditor's website, the building is owned by WAP Inc.

RELATED: Crews fight west Toledo house fire while homeowner is at work

RELATED: Toledo Fire Department announces new recruiting effort