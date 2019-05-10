TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Councilman Tom Waniewski confirmed on Saturday, his plans to leave city council this fall to take a position at the University of Toledo.

The District 5 Republican councilman said he will be leaving within a matter of weeks to accept a job in government relations office at the university.

Waniewski was term-limited out of his council position and couldn't run for re-election. It is not known who will be selected to replace him on council when he departs, but it's possible that the winner of the November election would be the choice. Currently, Republican Tom Names is facing off against Democrat Sam Melden for the District 5 seat in the November general election.

Waniewski is a 1978 graduate of the University of Toledo and a former broadcaster. He also worked at the University in the 1990s in media relations.

RELATED: Drug treatment facility approved in west Toledo

RELATED: Council approves renaming Toledo Express Airport after NASA flight director Gene Kranz