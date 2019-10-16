Waniewski has last council meeting, passes nuisance legislation

TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a successful night for councilman Tom Waniewski on his final night as a member of Toledo City Council.

He's one of two Republicans on a predominantly Democratic city council, and Tuesday night, Waniewski was honored by his colleagues for his efforts to reach across the aisle and compromise.

"We get all the bad news, 'Oh, it's council' and all the bad stereotypes, 'Oh those lousy politicians,' but I take pride in having worked with everybody here in a bipartisan way," Waniewski said.

Now, councilman Rob Ludeman is the sole Republican on council. Waniewski is already term limited and isn't running in November, but chose to leave sooner than expected for a job opportunity.

"I'll be heading to the University of Toledo starting next Monday in their government relations. I'll have the job of working on government relations, how legislation effects the University and how the University can actually help government," Waniewski said.

He went out with an issue that's important to him, and a piece of legislation he's been working on for a long time: nuisance properties.

"It really established some objectivity to what we call a nuisance. When you look at it, is something that's too loud for you not loud enough for somebody else? And so by assigning the point system, we take some of that subjectivity out," Waniewski said.

Depending on how severe of a violation by a business, they will be getting points. If a business gets more than 12 over 12 months, or 18 over 24 months, that business will be considered a chronic property nuisance. It will get a cease and desist order. The business can take steps to fix the issue or appeal.

"This is the way for good businesses to excel and for neighbors to have peace of mind," Waniewski said.

There is a special meeting next Tuesday where nominations will be heard and council will elect someone to take his spot until the end of this year.

