Walt Churchill's Market is one of many places making adjustments to prevent the spreading of coronavirus.
The market is making the following changes to their store effective immediately:
- Suspension of all self-samples
- Suspension of hot soups
- Salad bars will be closed until further notice
- Donuts will no longer be a self-serve item until further notice
- Grocery carts will be wiped down throughout the day. Disinfectant wipes will be available for customer use
- Increased cleaning schedule
Churchill's said it is working closely with the government, fellow grocers and professional associations to keep the stores up to date on the spread and impact of COVID-19.
"Walt Churchill's Market is committed to our part in protecting the food supply, ensuring the safety of our employees and providing our customers great quality foods to enjoy at home," said the market on Facebook.