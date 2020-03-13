Walt Churchill's Market is one of many places making adjustments to prevent the spreading of coronavirus.

The market is making the following changes to their store effective immediately:

Suspension of all self-samples

Suspension of hot soups

Salad bars will be closed until further notice

Donuts will no longer be a self-serve item until further notice

Grocery carts will be wiped down throughout the day. Disinfectant wipes will be available for customer use

Increased cleaning schedule

Churchill's said it is working closely with the government, fellow grocers and professional associations to keep the stores up to date on the spread and impact of COVID-19.

"Walt Churchill's Market is committed to our part in protecting the food supply, ensuring the safety of our employees and providing our customers great quality foods to enjoy at home," said the market on Facebook.