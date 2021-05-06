Walleye Festival underway after being washed out Memorial Day weekend

She said after last week's flooding wiped out many vendors, 90% of them still returned for this weekend, along with some new vendors.



"It's still going to look like the Walleye Festival, even after everything that happened last week," said Kochensparger.



The Koehler family from Port Clinton said they're thrilled the festival was rescheduled for this weekend instead of being cancelled.



"The variety of food they have and just being around just not staying in the house all day it's nice to get out," said the Koehler family.



Kochensparger said she doesn't even know how they came to this day but she's thankful for everyone who helped make it happen.



"The community stepped up, the city has stepped up. Everybody stepped up to make this happen so that we can still have a festival," said Kochensparger.



The Walleye festival is happening on Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.