Walleye Festival is canceled for Saturday after flooding, state of emergency in Port Clinton

Festival organizers are evaluating the grounds and deciding on further action for the remaining days of the festival.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The 40th annual Walleye Festival has been impacted by the Friday rainfall and will not take place Saturday. The weekend-long event is scheduled through May 31.

Officials with the city of Port Clinton and festival organizers are evaluating the situation and will continue to release updates on the condition of the city and festival.

Due to flooding, the city of Port Clinton is under a state of emergency. Waterworks Parks, where the festival is hosted, is submerged under 2 feet of water from flooding along with many electrical lines making the location unsafe at this time.