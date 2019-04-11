TOLEDO, Ohio — The Walleye hosted on Sunday "Krush the Car," an event for charity where people are to take swings at a graffitied van of their biggest rival, the Fort Wayne Komets.

"So we thought, our second game this season is against our biggest rivals so why not go and do it during that game. As you can see, the fans are having a great time," Walleye Media and Communications Director, Andi Roman, said.

This was the first time the team has crushed the car. The money raised will go to the Lucas County Canine Care and Control, as well as the Walleye Wishing Well.

