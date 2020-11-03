TOLEDO, Ohio — Representatives with the Toledo Walleye announced they will be enacting a restricted attendance policy for Wednesday night's game against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

The move comes hours after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement of a fourth coronavirus case in the state and a new set of guidelines regarding large crowds set forth by the CDC.

Only official team members and credentialed personnel, including media, will be allowed to attend the game.

Wednesday's game will air on BCSN and ECHL.TV.

Fans who have tickets for Wednesday night's game will receive a credit to future Mud Hens or Walleye events.

It is unclear at this time how this may impact future games. A statement from the Walleye said that representatives would release more information as it becomes available. To read the full statement from the Walleye, click here.

