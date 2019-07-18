TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Walleye on Thursday announced Dan Watson has signed a three-year contact to remain head coach of the hockey club.



“I’m excited to stay in Toledo and continue to grow as a coach,” Watson said. “The last five years here in this great hockey city we’ve put together a product that people can be proud of.”



Watson is returning for his fourth season as head coach after leading the Walleye to its first-ever appearance in the ECHL Kelly Cup Finals, losing in six games to Newfoundland.

“It was tense and stressful, but a great experience that’ll only make me better as a coach,” Watson said. “Now I’m hungry. Recruiting is in full swing to build another team to have success and take the next step of bringing a championship back to Toledo.”



Toledo Walleye General Manager Neil Neukam said he is pleased to have Watson back. “He’s been through the thick and thin of all 10 seasons of Toledo Walleye hockey. His record as head coach speaks for itself. He’s done a great job building competitive teams and getting players ready to take the next step in their careers,” Neukam said.



In three seasons as head coach, Watson has compiled a regular season record of 141-57-11-7 while capturing the 2017 Brabham Cup for best regular season record in the ECHL. For Watson, this will be his twelfth season in Toledo, after finishing his playing career with the Toledo Storm during the 2006-07 season and serving as assistant coach for seven seasons with the Walleye.

The defending Western Conference Champion Toledo Walleye return to the Huntington Center on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3, for the 2019-20 Home Opening weekend.