WalletHub finds Michigan unemployment has recovered quickest in past week

WalletHub has ranked Michigan as the state whose unemployment claims have recovered the quickest in the last week. Ohio is ranked 17th.
To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims.
To see how all 50 states have recovered since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.
According to WalletHub, new unemployment claims last week were 79% below the peak during the COVID-19 pandemic.
States Most Recovered Last Week
1. Michigan
2. Oregon
3. Pennsylvania
4. New Jersey
5. South Dakota
6. Missouri
7. West Virginia
8. Maine
9. Massachusetts
10. Connecticut
States Least Recovered Last Week
42. Arkansas
43. Nevada
44. Alaska
45. Mississippi
46. Tennessee
47. New Mexico
48. Louisiana
49. Virginia
50. Georgia
51. Florida