WalletHub finds Michigan unemployment has recovered quickest in past week

WalletHub has ranked all 50 states in order of whose unemployment claims have seen the quickest recovery from COVID-19.

WalletHub has ranked Michigan as the state whose unemployment claims have recovered the quickest in the last week. Ohio is ranked 17th.

To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims.

To see how all 50 states have recovered since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

According to WalletHub, new unemployment claims last week were 79% below the peak during the COVID-19 pandemic.

States Most Recovered Last Week

1. Michigan

2. Oregon

3. Pennsylvania

4. New Jersey

5. South Dakota

6. Missouri

7. West Virginia

8. Maine

9. Massachusetts

10. Connecticut

States Least Recovered Last Week

42. Arkansas

43. Nevada

44. Alaska

45. Mississippi

46. Tennessee

47. New Mexico

48. Louisiana

49. Virginia

50. Georgia