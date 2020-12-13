Walgreens prepared to ‘immediately bring vaccines to high-priority populations’

Once the vaccines become more broadly available, Walgreens is prepared to expand access to the general population through its more than 9,000 stores nationwide

Following the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Walgreens is preparing to immediately start administering vaccines to high-priority populations.

In a release written Friday, it says Walgreens will be collaborating with nearly 35,000 nurses and assisted living facilities nationwide that have chosen them as their provider. Per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and federal and state governments, the pharmacy will bring vaccines to high-priority populations first, including healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.

“Our purpose – to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America – has never been more clear or critical,” said John Standley, Walgreens president. “Walgreens pharmacists have been supporting communities every step of the way throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and will play an important role in the administration of vaccines to high-priority groups, as well as the general public, once available.”

Once the vaccines become more broadly available in 2021, Walgreens is prepared to expand access to the general population through its more than 9,000 stores nationwide.

