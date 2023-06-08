Walbridge man tries to heal Ohio "arts desert" with arts, dessert

David Overholt's part of rural Ohio didn't have an arts program so he started one. To top it off, he funds it with an ice cream shop.

WALBRIDGE, Ohio — Since July 1st, 2023, Pinky's Scoop Shack has served ice cream to the people of Walbridge, Ohio. But Pinky's is not just a restaurant. Owner David Overholt refers to the building as a "funds generator" for his non-profit Northwest Ohio Rural Arts, or NORA.

"Everything that we raise here will go straight back into NORA," said Overholt.

Founded in 1999, NORA is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation. Its slogan is "a collision of art, technology and learning with collaboration." As a part of NORA, Pinky's provides funds that go to its arts education programs.

"About nine years ago, the arts council of Ohio told me that this area is an arts desert, meaning there are no arts programs in the area," said Overholt. "As an artist, I had to change that."

Overholt personally teaches two lessons per week on his specialty, finger-painting. These all-ages lessons are available to everyone in the community.

"That's how we're going to make an oasis in the middle of the desert," said Overholt.

The funds generated by Pinky's also towards expanding the scope of NORA,

"We've got several artists ready to teach," said Overholt. "We've got glassblowers. We've got woodworkers, carvers, ceramic workers. We just got a find a place to do it. That's a part of it. We've got to find some place to expand."

Pinky's unorthodox role as a funds generator was driven by a desire to simplify the funding process.

"Instead of going for grants that are hard to get, and hard to get, especially for a new non-profit, we decided we'll just make our own money for now," said Overholt. "See what happens."

Pinky's serves a variety of hard serve ice cream. Flavors include Exhausted Parent, a cappuccino and bourbon flavored ice cream with chocolate chunks, Zanzibar, a triple Dutch cocoa chocolate flavor, and more. The restaurant is even working on providing dog-safe ice cream for customers who bring their pets with them.

Classes are Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Classes cost $10 per week and beginners will have their supplies provided free of charge.

Pinky's Scoop Shack is open Friday through Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.