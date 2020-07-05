WALBRIDGE, Ohio — The owner of a home in Walbridge had a close call as a semitrailer barreled into the home Thursday morning while the homeowner was standing next to the residence.

The incident happened at East Broadway and State Route 795 in Walbridge. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, a semi-truck was traveling northbound on East Broadway around 8:45 this morning.

The truck driver then lost control of the semi and crashed into the house, totaling the truck and leveling the house. The driver was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

The owner of the house was standing next to the house but was not hit. There were no other injuries.

East Broadway was blocked off as crews worked to remove the semi.

It’s unknown if drugs, alcohol, or speeding were factors. Several vehicles in the driveway of the house were also severely damaged.

