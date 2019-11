TOLEDO, Ohio — Quick action by a School Resource Officer diffused a potentially dangerous situation at Waite High School on Friday.

Toledo Police say SRO Ellis was alerted that a student was in possession of a gun at school.

Officer Ellis immediately located the student and found a loaded gun on his person.

Police say the student and gun were immediately taken off school property without incident.

Awesome job Officer Ellis!