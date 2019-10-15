TOLEDO, Ohio — Waite High School's carpentry and construction program has transformed into an academy that's preparing its high school students for a job in a career field once they graduate.

Those jobs include carpentry, construction and welding, all of which have a large need in northwest Ohio. Beginning this year, there are some classes that freshman can join in the academy; other classes start as sophomores or higher.

Jesus Quintero is one of the students who joined the program during his sophomore year, before the program's big change. He said he's excited for this growth because now his work can be translated to job opportunities.

"To me, personally, it means that even if you don't have a plan you can always look forward to coming to school everyday and working and being taught trades," Quintero said.

By participating in the program, students are able to get more of an idea on what they could do once high school is over. Girls in the program said they were excited to show that women can have a place in the field too.

"Just going after it and not being afraid because you're just a woman. Actually telling yourself, 'I can do this' and actually trying even though males can do it and you might not be as strong as them, but at least trying and getting the feel of it and if you don't like it, it's OK to stop," Waite junior, Denasia Stuart said.

Aside from teaching students about the career field, the academy brings in outside companies and hiring agencies to explain to the students what is needed if they are serious about continuing down this path.

"We're really looking for that next great generation of leadership in our industry. So, it's really important that students know what's expected of them, what they need to master before they leave school and make sure that they have the right things in place," Associated General Contractors of Northwest Ohio, Pam Mohler said.

According TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant, the launch of this academy is just the start of other academies they hope to bring into traditional schools to give kids more options for their futures.

