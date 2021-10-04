W. Central Ave. closed down west of Sylvania after accident

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the driver told them he had fallen asleep before hitting a utility pole.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — West. Central Ave. in Richfield Twp. west of Sylvania had to be closed down in both directions after a one-car accident on Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers on the scene say the accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday when a driver fell asleep and ran into a utility pole.

The driver, who was unidentified, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.