W. Central Ave. closed down west of Sylvania after accident

SYLVANIA, Ohio — West. Central Ave. in Richfield Twp. west of Sylvania had to be closed down in both directions after a one-car accident on Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers on the scene say the accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday when a driver fell asleep and ran into a utility pole.
The driver, who was unidentified, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Troopers say ODOT and Toledo Edison also responded to the scene to help clean up the mess and repair the downed power lines.