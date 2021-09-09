VProject mission remains the same after President Biden issues vaccination requirement for employers

VProject founder Sean Savage says the group remains focused on reaching a 70-percent vaccination rate in Toledo and northwest Ohio by early 2022.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There are still a lot of questions following the president's crackdown on the unvaccinated.

On Thursday, Sean Savage, the VProject founder, reacted to the new requirements laid out by the president.

He says the group's efforts will continue as they have.

Right now, The VProject's goal is to help get 70-percent of the population of Toledo and Northwest Ohio vaccinated, but the numbers are not quite there yet.

As of Thursday, Lucas and Wood Counties are at about a 50-percent vaccination rate.

That's despite the fact there's been an uptick in vaccinations over the last six weeks, ever since the Delta Variant began to take hold across the country.

Even with the increase in vaccinations, Savage says we're seeing a surge in hospitalizations.

At this point access is critical. and the pandemic hasn't been fair in who it's impacting.

So the VProject's focus is to make it accessible to everyone.

As for the president's pronouncement on Thursday, Savage says it doesn't change the scope of the organization's work.

"What they do at the federal level and what the president does, it's not gonna impact the work of the VProject," said Savage. "I mean, we're very community-driven. We're a very grassroots organization. So what we wake up tomorrow is gonna be the same effort and energy that we're putting forth to help our community."

Savage says the organization can help employers get their employees vaccinated by connecting them to the resources they need.

"Once we got the green light from Governor DeWine back in March, that there can be the employer pods you're talking about. We have supported many of those pods and there still are organizations that want to host those pods and so we're strongly encouraging them to reach out to the VProject.org," said Savage.

Right now, the VProject is working to learn more from people who are just now getting vaccinated.

And they're hoping the information will help further their efforts.

In the meantime, they remain focused on reaching that 70-percent vaccination rate by early 2022.