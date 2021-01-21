Vice President Kamala Harris inspiring local girls to follow their dreams

Wednesday's inauguration marked a milestone that will continue to inspire young girls from all different backgrounds to be they want to be when they grow up.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Wednesday, our nation saw a major milestone. It's a milestone that will continue to inspire young girls from all different kinds of backgrounds to be whatever they want to be when they grow up.

"She's the first Black woman and woman in the White House," says Jayla Spearman, a 5th grader from Ella P. Stewart Academy for Girls in Toledo.

Jayla is also the president of her class.

She says seeing Kamala Harris become the first woman vice president inspires and gives her the confidence to become the president of the United States herself one day.

And Jayla's not the only one.

Her classmate, Princess Noble, says after watching Vice President Harris be sworn in, she's inspired to be whatever she wants to be when she grows up.

"She had a lot of confidence in herself. Like she can become president, vice president, and I think that I can become a doctor because of confidence. She had a lot of it," says Princess.

Another local girl is also feeling inspired by today's milestone.

11-year-old Daniya Ford says she's proud of Harris for pursuing her dream.

Daniya says not only does this inspire her to follow her own dreams, but it also gives her hope that change is on the way.

"I'm hoping that all the things going on in the world, like all the racism, can change and she really does inspire me because I think she can help me with my dream of becoming a plastic surgeon when I'm older," says Daniya.

Kamala Harris is the first woman, Black and South Asian-American vice president of the United States.