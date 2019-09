Sept. 10 is a primary election for voters in the cities of Toledo and Maumee.

The election is for voters in the city of Toledo council districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 along with voters in the city of Maumee.

For voter information and where to vote, follow this link:

September 10, 2019 Primary Election

If you have questions about your eligibility to vote, you can call 419-213-4001.

Absentee ballot status can also be checked by following the link above.