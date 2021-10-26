Voters to decide on Toledo Zoo operating levy Issue 3

The operating levy for the zoo, also known as Issue 3, would cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $17.81 per year.

Jeff Sailer, president and CEO of the Toledo Zoo, said this levy covers the cost of food, animal care and maintenance, among many other things.



"It also helps cover the cost of free Mondays for Lucas County citizens, it helps cover the cost of the free school programming we do; our free preschool classes that we offer," Sailer said.