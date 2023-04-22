Voters to decide on Maumee Fire/EMS levy to address staffing shortages

The 5.6 mil property tax levy would add around $196 annually for every $100,000 in home value if the levy goes into place next year.

MAUMEE, Ohio — The city of Maumee's residents may see an increase in their taxes for the first time in years if voters pass the city's Fire and E.M.S. tax levy to address staffing shortages.

The 5.6 mil property tax levy would generate a revenue just under $3 million. This means it would cost a property owner around $196 a year per $100,000 in home value or around .54 cents a day.

Currently, the department staffs 55 volunteer firefighters.

The city's Fire Chief, Brandon Loboschefski, said the levy would help add more part-time employees.

"We currently have a volunteer/paid on-call model. We would transition away from that and look for sustainability staffing in the future," said Loboschefski.

Loboschefski said shortages have affected response times, necessitating a levy at this time.

Currently, the department is not being funded by a specific tax levy. Instead, operations are supported by income tax revenue as well as funds from Lucas County. The city says that funding source could be reduced or eliminated entirely.

Voters will decide on the proposed tax levy on May 2nd. If passed, it would go into effect in 2024.

The city said if the levy does not pass, full-time staff could be substantially reduced.

The cost to operate the department last year was $4.6 million, according to the city. The city said personnel costs account for $2.6 million of the amounted budget.

