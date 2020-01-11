Voters stress community over party ahead of election

Voters in small town Grand Rapids, Ohio and battleground Wood County say no matter who you vote for, community is more important than party.

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — Election day is just days away. While the outcome will no doubt shape our country for the future, when it's done, we'll all still be Americans.

If you drive through the small town of Grand Rapids in battleground Wood County, you'll spot signs for both presidential contenders. People are passionate but not pushy. Everyone recognizes voting is important.

"I think voting is the only way you're going to get things brought to the table and solutions made," Grand Rapids City Council member and Biden supporter Rick Tolles said.

"I think it means a lot of independence," Trump supporter Andrea Rasuch said. "It brings communities together as well as apart but it's so important for everybody to get out there and vote. Our voice matters no matter who we're voting for."

Tolles and Rausch have each voted in nearly every election since they turned 18. And both have lived in Grand Rapids for most of their lives. They say being a part of Grand Rapids means more than any party affiliation.

"I do not let that ever play a part in my friendship with all the many people I'm neighbors to," Tolles said.

"If you're my friend, if you're my neighbor, if you're someone walking down the street wearing a Biden or Trump shirt, I'm going to wave to you just like I do to anyone else, that doesn't phase me," Rausch said. "I was raised you do not discuss politics at all."

Rausch believes social media has made things worse. And Tolles said politics used to stay away from the dinner table but now is everywhere.

"I think we have to just set it aside when we're together and be family, family's first," Tolles added.

"That should never get in the way of friendship and community and neighboring and I live by that," Rausch said.