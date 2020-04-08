Voters in Michigan cast ballots in state's primary

Bedford Township's clerk said polls were quiet throughout the day because of the increase in absentee voting.

BEDFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Voters in Michigan went out to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the state's primary elections.

Voters chose state and local leaders whom they want to run in the general elections on Nov. 3.

Trudy Hershberger, Bedford Township's clerk said polls were quiet throughout the day because of the increase in absentee voting.

The clerk's department sent out over 6,000 absentee ballots and expect to receive more than 5,000; that's more than double the amount from the general election in 2016.

There are 26,000 voters in the township and this year, there has been a large turnout for absentee voting across the state.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said around 2 million people requested to vote by mail, and around 1.3 million ballots had been returned by Tuesday.

Hershberger prepared for in-person voting with COVID-19 in mind. Staff used disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer throughout the day and touch-less driver's license scanners were used.

Voters at the poll in Bedford Township said they had a pleasant and safe experience.

"Yes, it was all very well handled. Everything's sterile and separated. Of course, everybody has their mask on. I filled out a card and they gave me the ballot and explained it to me since this was the first time I voted since 1972. It took about five minutes to fill out the ballot," voter Doug Kuhn said.