Voters stress the ease and importance of registering ahead of Oct. 5 deadline

Registering is a simple process that can even be done online as the first step to make sure your vote counts during the 2020 presidential election.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Whether you agreed or disagreed with what President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden had to say in their first presidential debate, it's up to you to register to vote.

Irvin Willis, a Sylvania resident already registered to vote, says the process should only take a few minutes but can have a big impact.

"I appreciate Donald Trump's honesty and like I said, I'm a Republican. So, I mean, everybody isn't perfect," said Willis.

Right now, people of all parties are strongly advocating for everyone to vote during this presidential election.

"I am registered. I definitely want Trump out. There's 'if', 'and' or 'buts' about it," said Tevin Pullom of Toledo.

"I do think that you should vote," said Chad Pudvan. "And the people that are not gonna because they don't feel either candidate is fit - there's always the third party option."

But first, you must register in order to make your voice heard.

You should have already received some type of form in the mail asking you for simple information like your full address and date of birth. It should take you less than five minutes to fill it out and send it back in.

If you did not receive a form, then you can register by visiting vote.org or olvr.ohiosos.gov and providing the following information:

Ohio driver's license or identification card number

Name

Date of birth

Address

Last 4 digits of your social security number

Once you are finished you can check back on either website to see your registration status.

If there is a problem, then you can either register again or check with your county board of elections.

In Ohio, the registration deadline is Oct. 5, which includes online, in person or by mail if it is postmarked on that day.

Voting is an important right as a citizen. Some local advocates we spoke with emphasized that it's important to remember your vote counts - no matter who you choose.

And it all starts with registering.

"Register, register, register. Talk to a parent, talk to somebody you trust. Call, call anybody. I mean, you see a stranger and they will help you vote," said Reily Mulholland, the communication coordinator for Justice and Equality Toledo.

"A big issue with elections is there is a lot of people who believe their vote won't count and that's why we end up electing the wrong person," added Blake Edwards, the co-founder of Justice and Equality Toledo.

Early in-person voting in Ohio begins Oct. 6 for those registered, though dates and times vary by location.