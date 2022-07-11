Voters discuss inflation ahead of midterm elections

WTOL 11 spoke with voters who say inflation is an important issue, and hope candidates can provide solutions.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — While inflation has been a hot topic on many people's minds the last few months, is it driving a lot of people to go to the polls Tuesday? WTOL 11 spoke with voters who said they don't expect candidates to fix it overnight, but they're hoping for some relief.

"I need something because sometimes it's too hard to even pick and choose," Perrysburg resident Brandy Vollmar said. "You have to pick rent, or food, or any of that stuff."

Vollmar is a single mom with two kids. She said the rising costs of inflation have forced her to cut out certain items and go for less expensive alternatives.

"Name brand stuff is more expensive," Vollmar said. "I have to [buy generic] all the time in order to make ends meet."

Fellow shopper Dave Roberts said the issue of inflation is one of the most important at the ballot box.

"It's probably one of the top 3, I would guess," Roberts said. "There's too many people I can see when they're walking through the store. They're cutting back on everything."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices rose almost a half percent in September. It's a smaller increase than what Americans saw in the spring and summer, but Walt Churchill's Market Manager Dave Duling said the increases are still there.

"Maybe a little bit of a slowdown in the increase," Duling said. "They're still there. They're not quite as frequent as they were, but we're still seeing a lot of increase."

And Duling isn't sure exactly where prices change over the next few months.

"Things are volatile," Duling said. "Eggs are typically volatile. Milk prices can be volatile."

But when it comes to people voters put in office, Roberts hopes they can help people save a few dollars.

"One way they could do that is lower the taxes a bit," Roberts said. "It would probably change the vote [in the future]."