TOLEDO, Ohio — Voters showed up in numbers Monday to the early vote center in downtown Toledo for the final day of early voting in Ohio.

Many voters said they thought they would avoid long lines on election day by showing up Monday.

Early voting closed at 2 p.m. Monday across the state of Ohio.

Many voters said in light of the coronavirus outbreak, early voting is essential.

"I think it's really important," voter Samantha Hudson said. "People have really diverse work schedules and a lot of people aren't able to actually go vote on the day of. I just wish that it was better known."

Some voters were actually surprised at how many people showed up. In fact, one actually left because of health concerns.

"I thought that early voting may be a better bet than going to my precinct," voter Bill Lubell said, "but the line is too long and everyone is too close together."

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said early voting is up statewide from 2016 and people we spoke to say it's more important than ever.

"We have a crisis going on, pandemic, you know things are going so," voter Barbara Dickerson said, "I think everyone needs to get out and vote."

