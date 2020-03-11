Voters in Toledo call for unity, peace post-election

Regardless of the outcome of the election, all voters WTOL 11 talked to agreed that it's time for the country to unite and heal.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Voters shared their post-election hopes while standing in line waiting to vote on Election Day.

The voting line moved quickly at Grace Lutheran Church in west Toledo early Tuesday afternoon.

It's a tradition for one voter to cast her ballot on Election Day.

"I just really like coming out on Election Day. It's something my parents instilled in me and I thought about early voting, but I never did it," Toledo voter Theresa Reineck said.

Apart from which presidential candidate they support, WTOL 11 also asked voters what they think the country still needs to work on. One voter said a coronavirus vaccine while another answered racial equality.

"We need to acknowledge racism exists in our country and I think it needs to start from our President. He can say that there's racism and it needs to end. I think that would wake up his supporters and wake up the nation and the world," Toledo voter Ricky Urbina said.

Regardless of the outcome of the election, all voters agreed that it's time for the country to unite and heal.

"I think that we shouldn't be so divided," another Toledo voter, Jason Young, said. "I don't know what happened in the past four years but it seems like it's been amplified to a point where it has been visibly seen on TV and through media so I'm hoping the country can heal for the next four years and come together as a nation."

In Lucas County, more than 63,000 people have voted today and about 34,000 voted early. More than 60,000 voted absentee.

NOTE: Polls are open throughout Ohio for in-person voting from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Michigan polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. You can see the latest election results HERE.