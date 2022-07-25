Two Toledoans on ballot for state representative hash it out over content in one's campaign mailers

Candidates Daniel Ortiz and councilwoman Michele Grim, both aiming to be on the November ballot, are going head-to-head with each other on social media.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledoans, Daniel Ortiz and councilwoman Michele Grim, are both running for State Representative.

They're also both sharing some words with each other on social media, after Ortiz disagreed with content regarding his past voting record contained in a mailer Grim's campaign sent out.

According to Ortiz, "Michele Grim took something that I said in an interview over a year ago and really took it out of context and sent it out in an attack piece in the mail."

He said Grim sent "misleading and sensationalized mail to voters' homes over the weekend" about something he voted on two years ago, as a private citizen.

Grim is standing strong in her statements.

"Mr. Ortiz voted against the two income revenue measures," she said. "He voted against critical services, which would have laid off 300 firefighters, then road repairs - that was I think $72 million in road repairs. And that would have set us back decades."

Whoever wins next week's election will be the Democratic nominee to represent Toledo at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.

"You need to send someone to Columbus who understands municipal government and understands how this revenue works," Grim said.

"My resume looks like most people in Toledo's resume. Just working regular jobs, trying to get by," Ortiz said. "I think that I could be a valuable voice when making decisions for us."

"But at the end of the day, those are your choices. I just want people to go out and vote and make an informed decision."

Early voting is currently underway.