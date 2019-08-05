TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio and Michigan voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide a series of issues, including mayor and council votes and school levies and funding issues.
All totals are unofficial until local boards of election certify them, by no later than May 28.
Lucas County
HARDING TOWNSHIP
Swanton Local School District (Fulton and Lucas Counties).
Shall an annual income tax of 0.75% on the school district income of individuals and of estates be imposed by Swanton Local School District to renew an income tax expiring at the end of 2019, for 5 years, beginning January 1, 2020, for the purpose of current expenses?
FOR THE TAX: 58.78 percent
AGAINST THE TAX: 41.22 percent
100 percent of precinct reporting
SPENCER TOWNSHIP
Swanton Local School District (Fulton and Lucas Counties).
FOR THE TAX: 42.55 percent
AGAINST THE TAX: 57.45 percent
100 percent of precinct reporting
SWANTON TOWNSHIP - SWANTON VILLAGE
Swanton Local School District (Fulton and Lucas Counties).
FOR THE TAX: 33.33 percent
AGAINST THE TAX: 66.67 percent
100 percent of precincts reporting
5-year renewal levy for Village Park improvements
FOR THE LEVY: 75 percent
AGAINST THE LEVY: 25 percent
100 percent of precincts reporting
5-year renewal levy for Swanton Fire Department
FOR THE LEVY: 81.25 percent
AGAINST THE LEVY: 18.75 percent
100 percent of precincts reporting
Wood County
FOSTORIA
Mayor (one to be elected)
Eric Keckler
Council president (one to be elected)
Steve Kauffman
Auditor (one to be elected)
Holly Cassady
City law director (one to be elected)
Stephanie Kiser
Council at large (three to be elected)
Greg Cassidy: 33.3 percent
Edward Logsdon: 33.3 percent
Brian Shaver: 33.3 percent
100 of precincts reporting
BOWLING GREEN
Democratic primary ballot
Mayor (one to be elected)
Michael Aspacher: 100 percent
Council at large (one to be elected)
Bruce Jeffers: 44.81 percent
Neocles Leontis: 55.19 percent
1st Ward council (one to be elected)
Connor Goodpaster: 36.14 percent
Mark Hollenbaugh: 43.37 percent
Madison Stump: 20.48 percent
2nd Ward council (one to be elected)
John Zanfardino: 100 percent
3rd Ward council (one to be elected)
Rachel Phipps: 100 percent
4th Ward council (one to be elected)
Sandra Lepper: 100 percent
100 percent of precincts reporting
PERRYSBURG MUNICIPAL COURT DISTRICT
Republican
Judge of municipal court - term starting Jan. 1 (one to be elected)
C. Drew Griffith: 41.75 percent
Aram Ohanian: 58.25 percent
100 percent of precincts reporting
McCOMB LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
0.5 percent income tax renewal for current operating expenses
FOR THE RENEWAL: 39.06 percent
AGAINST THE RENEWAL: 60.94 percent
100 percent of precincts reporting
PRECINCT 010
Shall the Kroger Company be allowed a local liquor option to permit Sunday sales of beer, wine and mixed beverages from 10 a.m.-midnight?
YES: 78.95 percent
NO: 21.08 percent
100 percent of precinct reporting