TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio and Michigan voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide a series of issues, including mayor and council votes and school levies and funding issues.

All totals are unofficial until local boards of election certify them, by no later than May 28.

Lucas County

HARDING TOWNSHIP

Swanton Local School District (Fulton and Lucas Counties).

Shall an annual income tax of 0.75% on the school district income of individuals and of estates be imposed by Swanton Local School District to renew an income tax expiring at the end of 2019, for 5 years, beginning January 1, 2020, for the purpose of current expenses?

FOR THE TAX: 58.78 percent

AGAINST THE TAX: 41.22 percent

100 percent of precinct reporting

SPENCER TOWNSHIP

Swanton Local School District (Fulton and Lucas Counties).

Shall an annual income tax of 0.75% on the school district income of individuals and of estates be imposed by Swanton Local School District to renew an income tax expiring at the end of 2019, for 5 years, beginning January 1, 2020, for the purpose of current expenses?

FOR THE TAX: 42.55 percent

AGAINST THE TAX: 57.45 percent

100 percent of precinct reporting

SWANTON TOWNSHIP - SWANTON VILLAGE

Swanton Local School District (Fulton and Lucas Counties).

Shall an annual income tax of 0.75% on the school district income of individuals and of estates be imposed by Swanton Local School District to renew an income tax expiring at the end of 2019, for 5 years, beginning January 1, 2020, for the purpose of current expenses?

FOR THE TAX: 33.33 percent

AGAINST THE TAX: 66.67 percent

100 percent of precincts reporting

5-year renewal levy for Village Park improvements

FOR THE LEVY: 75 percent

AGAINST THE LEVY: 25 percent

100 percent of precincts reporting

5-year renewal levy for Swanton Fire Department

FOR THE LEVY: 81.25 percent

AGAINST THE LEVY: 18.75 percent

100 percent of precincts reporting

Wood County

FOSTORIA

Mayor (one to be elected)

Eric Keckler

Council president (one to be elected)

Steve Kauffman

Auditor (one to be elected)

Holly Cassady

City law director (one to be elected)

Stephanie Kiser

Council at large (three to be elected)

Greg Cassidy: 33.3 percent

Edward Logsdon: 33.3 percent

Brian Shaver: 33.3 percent

100 of precincts reporting

BOWLING GREEN

Democratic primary ballot

Mayor (one to be elected)

Michael Aspacher: 100 percent

Council at large (one to be elected)

Bruce Jeffers: 44.81 percent

Neocles Leontis: 55.19 percent

1st Ward council (one to be elected)

Connor Goodpaster: 36.14 percent

Mark Hollenbaugh: 43.37 percent

Madison Stump: 20.48 percent

2nd Ward council (one to be elected)

John Zanfardino: 100 percent

3rd Ward council (one to be elected)

Rachel Phipps: 100 percent

4th Ward council (one to be elected)

Sandra Lepper: 100 percent

100 percent of precincts reporting

PERRYSBURG MUNICIPAL COURT DISTRICT

Republican

Judge of municipal court - term starting Jan. 1 (one to be elected)

C. Drew Griffith: 41.75 percent

Aram Ohanian: 58.25 percent

100 percent of precincts reporting

McCOMB LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

0.5 percent income tax renewal for current operating expenses

FOR THE RENEWAL: 39.06 percent

AGAINST THE RENEWAL: 60.94 percent

100 percent of precincts reporting

PRECINCT 010

Shall the Kroger Company be allowed a local liquor option to permit Sunday sales of beer, wine and mixed beverages from 10 a.m.-midnight?

YES: 78.95 percent

NO: 21.08 percent

100 percent of precinct reporting